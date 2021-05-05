Left Menu

Netanyahu's deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's deadline to form a new government expired on Wednesday and Israel's president was poised to ask another candidate to try, inviting two of the long-serving leader's top opponents for talks. Netanyahu, 71, has been in office since 2009 and also served for three years in the 1990s.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 12:37 IST
Netanyahu's deadline to form government expires, rivals eyed

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's deadline to form a new government expired on Wednesday and Israel's president was poised to ask another candidate to try, inviting two of the long-serving leader's top opponents for talks.

Netanyahu, 71, has been in office since 2009 and also served for three years in the 1990s. He has been fighting to hold the helm through four inconclusive elections since 2019 and is on trial for criminal corruption charges he denies. His 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after he failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for President Reuven Rivlin to assign the task to another member of parliament.

That is widely expected to be Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud in Israel's March 23 vote, in which neither the prime minister nor his rivals gained control of a parliamentary majority. With a power-sharing rotation agreement between Lapid and ultranationalist politician Naftali Bennett, 49, of the Yamina party widely mooted, Rivlin invited both men to meet him later on Wednesday, a spokesman for the president said.

Rivlin might also see other party leaders during the day, should they ask to meet him, the spokesman said. Under law, he has three days to make his decision, which includes the option to ask parliament to name a candidate. There was also no guarantee that, after the conservative incumbent was unable to assemble a new coalition, a potential patchwork coalition of left-wing, centrist and rightist parties outside his caretaker government could bridge their differences and unseat him.

Both sides have courted the support of parties representing Israel's about 20% Arab minority, potentially giving them say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades. Much of the impasse results from Netanyahu's legal troubles: Some prospective allies have pledged not to serve under a prime minister who is on trial.

Failure to break the deadlock would lead to a new election, adding to political turmoil while Israel faces challenges from Iran's nuclear programme and pursues economic recovery after a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. (Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell and Dan Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taliban capture northern Afghan district amid surge in violence

Taliban insurgents captured a district in northern Afghanistan, forcing government troops to retreat to the provincial capital amid a recent surge in violence, officials said on Wednesday. Fighting has escalated sharply in recent weeks, wit...

Iran envoy drops appeal to prison in Belgium over bomb plot

An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison for planning a bomb attack in France has dropped his appeal in Belgium and will serve a prison sentence, lawyers said on Wednesday.Prosecutors ruled out a swap of Western prisoners in Iran...

Sterling steady as outright majority for Scottish nationalists seen unlikely

Sterling was unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday morning as a poll showed Scotlands main pro-independence party was unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursdays election, a blow to its hopes for a referendum on separating from Br...

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are unanswerable to people of Delhi, says SC.

This is all India pandemic and will have to find ways to ensure oxygen supply, we are unanswerable to people of Delhi, says SC....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021