Prez, VP condole passing away of Philipose Mar Chrysostom, one of longest serving bishops in India

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday condoled the death of Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of the longest serving bishops in India, saying he touched people with his kindness, religiosity, compassion and service. The bishop, who was the former head of the Malankara Mar Thoma Syrian Church, died due to age-related ailments on Wednesday, a church spokesman said. He was 103.

''Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan, one of longest serving bishops in India had touched millions with his religiosity, compassion and service, specially to needy and downtrodden. He was honoured with Padma Vibhushan also. My condolences to his followers,'' Kovind tweeted.

In his tweet, Naidu said he was saddened by the demise of the bishop who has done yeoman service to humanity throughout his life.

''Saddened by the demise of Dr Philipose Mar Chrysostom Mar Thoma Valiya Metropolitan. As the longest-serving bishop in India, he has done yeoman service to humanity throughout his life. He will be fondly remembered for his kindness and warmth that touched one and all,'' Naidu tweeted.

