Bulgaria to hold snap election on July 11 - president

Bulgaria will hold a parliamentary election on July 11, after a third and final attempt to form a government following April 4 polls that led to a fragmented parliament failed, President Rumen Radev said Wednesday.

Radev said he expected the appointment of a new electoral commission to be finalised on May 11, when he would call the election, dissolve parliament and appoint an interim government.

