Left Menu

Sterling steady as outright majority for Scottish nationalists seen unlikely

Sterling was unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday morning as a poll showed Scotland's main pro-independence party was unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's election, a blow to its hopes for a referendum on separating from Britain. The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants a majority in the devolved parliament to demand another referendum, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not grant one.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 14:00 IST
Sterling steady as outright majority for Scottish nationalists seen unlikely

Sterling was unchanged against the dollar on Wednesday morning as a poll showed Scotland's main pro-independence party was unlikely to win an outright majority in Thursday's election, a blow to its hopes for a referendum on separating from Britain.

The Scottish National Party (SNP) wants a majority in the devolved parliament to demand another referendum, although British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly said he will not grant one. For this reason, the impact of the election's results on the British currency are expected to be fairly limited.

"It is far from clear how we get to a second referendum, even under a landslide SNP victory and in the event of a referendum, the majority in favour of independence has largely disappeared with opinion now split 50/50", wrote Adam Cole, chief currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets, in a morning note. Analysts at ING shared the same view.

"We expect the impact of the Scottish elections on GBP to be very limited", they argued adding that "regardless of the result, most don't expect an imminent vote on independence". While an independent Scotland appears to be a risk fairly far away on the horizon for investors, Britain's monetary policy and its exit strategy from the massive stimulus launched to weather the impact of the coronavirus pandemic represents a more immediate concern.

Policymakers of the Bank of England meet on Thursday when the central bank will publish its May Monetary Policy Report. "Traders are focusing more on the near-term risk of a more hawkish Bank of England than on the long-term risk of Scottish independence", Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, told his clients.

"I expect the Committee to vote unanimously to keep Bank Rate and the total amount of bond purchase unchanged at GBP 895bn but to slow the weekly pace of bond-buying from its current GBP 4.4bn a week to around GBP 3.5bn or GBP 3.0bn", Gittler said. At 0819 GMT, sterling was up just 0.01% at $1.3888 and rose 0.21% against the euro at 0.8632 pence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...

Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division

The authorities in Jammu issued an order on Wednesday deferring routine surgeries in government and private health institutions in the division, owing to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.Issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, t...

Avaada Foundation to set up 4 hospitals with 300 beds in Raj, Maha

Avaada Foundation on Wednesday announced its plans to set up four Hospitals with 300 beds along with two oxygen plants, ventilator BiPAP and oxygen concentrators at different locations in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.The planned hospitals are ...

2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital will start supply by Wednesday evening

The two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021