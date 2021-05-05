Left Menu

Bulgaria to hold snap election on July 11 - president

Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on July 11, after a third and final attempt to form a government following April 4 polls that led to a fragmented parliament failed, President Rumen Radev said on Wednesday. Long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's centre-right GERB again emerged as the largest party after last month's election but it lost seats amid widespread public anger over entrenched corruption in the political elite.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:00 IST
Bulgaria to hold snap election on July 11 - president

Bulgaria will hold a snap parliamentary election on July 11, after a third and final attempt to form a government following April 4 polls that led to a fragmented parliament failed, President Rumen Radev said on Wednesday.

Long-serving Prime Minister Boyko Borissov's centre-right GERB again emerged as the largest party after last month's election but it lost seats amid widespread public anger over entrenched corruption in the political elite. With Borissov short of a majority and unable to forge a new coalition, the president had asked a new anti-elite party led by TV host Slavi Trifonov to do so but it also failed, as did the third largest party in the new parliament, the Socialists.

"Bulgaria needs a strong-willed political alternative, which the current parliament failed to produce," Radev said after the Socialist Party returned the mandate to form a government. The stalemate left Radev, a harsh critic of Borissov's failure to crack down on graft, with no alternative but to appoint an interim technocrat administration and call another snap election.

"Next week I will dissolve the parliament and appoint an interim government. In this situation, the election is expected to be held on July 11," Radev said in a live broadcast. Radev said he plans to appoint experts as interim ministers. They will face a challenging agenda of managing the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impact and of ensuring a fair election in the European Union's poorest member state.

A recent opinion poll showed Borissov's GERB remains the most popular party, but its key rival, Trifonov's There Is Such a People, is a close second, raising the prospect of continued fragmentation in which the politicians will struggle to form a stable coalition government. Radev, a largely ceremonial head of state with limited powers under Bulgaria's post-communist constitution, appealed to the parties to find common ground and to avoid prolonged deadlock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...

Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division

The authorities in Jammu issued an order on Wednesday deferring routine surgeries in government and private health institutions in the division, owing to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.Issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, t...

Avaada Foundation to set up 4 hospitals with 300 beds in Raj, Maha

Avaada Foundation on Wednesday announced its plans to set up four Hospitals with 300 beds along with two oxygen plants, ventilator BiPAP and oxygen concentrators at different locations in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.The planned hospitals are ...

2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital will start supply by Wednesday evening

The two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021