Left Menu

Such an atmosphere was created in 2001: Suvendu Adhikari on post-poll violence in Bengal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram Assembly seat, on Wednesday slammed the state government over post-poll violence and said that such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-05-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:10 IST
Such an atmosphere was created in 2001: Suvendu Adhikari on post-poll violence in Bengal
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari speaking to ANI on Wednesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari, who defeated West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the Nandigram Assembly seat, on Wednesday slammed the state government over post-poll violence and said that such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit. Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said, "The situation is very serious. I have been in politics for a long time. Such an atmosphere was created in 2001 when CPI(M) was making an exit. At that time, Mamata Banerjee got 60 seats. There was political violence in some areas."

He also compared the situation of West Bengal to that of India's partition in 1947. "This time, the violence is happening across the state. People of a particular community are being attacked. As Nadda ji said, the situation is similar to what happened at the time of partition," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had called West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his "serious anguish and concern" at the alarmingly worrisome law and order situation in the state following the culmination of the assembly elections. After administering the oath of office to Mamata on Wednesday, Dhinkar said that their first priority is to stop or end the worrisome violence which erupted in the state after the elections. "I congratulate Mamata Ji on her third term. Our priority is that we must bring an end to this senseless violence that has affected society at large. I have every hope that the Chief Minister on an urgent basis will take all steps to restore rule of law."

Mamata-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the just concluded West Bengal assembly elections. The BJP secured 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed because of the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia seeks extra fines against Twitter over 'banned content' -TASS

Russia is seeking an additional 24 million roubles 321,586 in fines from U.S. tech giant Twitter for failing to remove content banned in Russia, the TASS news agency cited a court as saying on Wednesday. State communications regulator Rosko...

Routine surgeries deferred in hospitals across Jammu division

The authorities in Jammu issued an order on Wednesday deferring routine surgeries in government and private health institutions in the division, owing to the ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.Issued by Divisional Commissioner Raghav Langer, t...

Avaada Foundation to set up 4 hospitals with 300 beds in Raj, Maha

Avaada Foundation on Wednesday announced its plans to set up four Hospitals with 300 beds along with two oxygen plants, ventilator BiPAP and oxygen concentrators at different locations in Rajasthan and Maharashtra.The planned hospitals are ...

2 oxygen plants installed at Delhi's AIIMS, RML hospital will start supply by Wednesday evening

The two medical oxygen plants have been installed at AIIMS and Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in the national capital with PM-CARES fund and will start supplying oxygen to these medical facilities by this evening, the Union Health Ministry said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021