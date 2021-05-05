IT industry veteran helps revamp bed allocation software

Information technology industry veteran Nandan M Nilekani has extended a helping hand to revamp the computer software relating to bed allocation for COVID-19 patients in the city, Bengaluru south MP Tejaswi Surya said on Wednesday.

Surya, along with three BJP MLAs, on Tuesday raised issues of alleged irregularities and anomalies in the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bed booking for the COVID-19 patients.

The MP said he had a conversation with Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of software major Infosys Ltd and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this morning and sought his help to revamp BBMP bed allocation software.

''Lots of gratitude to him for putting very best tech architects on the job immediately,'' the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, said.

''This team of tech architects, also assisted by iSpirit @Product_nation, will redesign the bed-booking software to make it efficient, transparent and minimize manual intervention,'' Surya tweeted.

''I thank the tech volunteers for helping this cause,'' he said.

Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar alleged on Tuesday that beds were being blocked in the name of asymptomatic patients in home isolation and sold to others by some staff in the south zone COVID war room.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said later Tuesday that the matter has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch and two people have been arrested and others were being questioned.

''A case has been registered by the police for fraud and cheating allegedly committed in allotment of beds on BBMP portal for #COVID patients. Two accused have been arrested and others are being questioned for alleged fraud/irregularity in the allotment of beds in return for money from patients,'' he had tweeted.

