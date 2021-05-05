UK's Johnson says most people don't want new Scottish referendum

UK's Johnson says most people don't want new Scottish referendumReuters | London | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 15:58 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that most people do not think now is a good time to hold a second referendum for an independent Scotland, speaking on the eve of elections for its devolved parliament.
"I think that most people in Scotland, most people around the whole of the UK, feel that..., as we're coming forwards out of a pandemic together, this is not the time to have a reckless, and I think irresponsible second referendum," Johnson told broadcasters during a trip to the English midlands.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
