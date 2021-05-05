Left Menu

Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

Prominent separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was incarcerated at the district jail in Udhampur.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:00 IST
Detained separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai dies in Jammu hospital

Prominent separatist leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai, who was arrested under the Public Safety Act in July last year, died at a hospital here on Wednesday, officials said.

Sehrai, 77, a close confidant of hardline Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani, was incarcerated at the district jail in Udhampur. He was shifted to Jammu’s Government Medical College (GMC) hospital after his health deteriorated on Tuesday, the officials said.

Sehrai, who replaced Geelani as chairperson of the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in 2018, had tested negative for COVID-19 in a rapid antigen test. His RTPCR report is still awaited, they said.

He had COVID-19 symptoms and his oxygen levels had fallen, the officials added.

They said Sehrai, who had been jailed in Udhampur since July 13, 2020, had been suffering from various ailments. He complained of breathlessness on Tuesday and was taken to the district hospital in Udhampur. When his situation did not improve, he was moved to the GMC, about 55 kilometres away, where he breathed his last around noon on Wednesday following acute respiratory distress, the officials said.

His youngest son Junaid Ashraf Khan had joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit in March 2018 and was later killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar on May 19, 2020.

Sehrai was one of those detained during a lockdown ahead of the revocation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into two union territories in August 2019. He was finally arrested under the PSA from his Barzaulla residence in Srinagar in July last year.

Originally hailing from Tekipura village in Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, Sehrai joined the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) at a young age and remained associated with Geelani for over six decades. He was detained numerous times on charges of carrying out anti-government and anti-national activities.

Sehrai was Geelani’s main supporter and aide when he launched the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in 2004 after parting ways with the Jamaat. Sehrai was appointed as acting chairperson by Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in March 2018 and was later elected as chairperson for three years after Geelani stepped down from the post.

Peoples Conference president and former minister Sajad Lone paid tribute to Sehrai and said, ''Sehrai Sahib was a political leader not a terrorist''.

In a series of tweets, Lone remembered his meeting with the leader and asked, ''And why did he have to die in incarceration and not at his home amongst his kin and loved ones. Have we become so weak that an old infirm dying person is a threat to the state. I am not being critical. But please introspect… '' ''This is the irony of Kashmiri politics. Top quality politicians consumed by the conflict. The ideological versatility of Kashmir politics is a curse. A transparently honest politician spent decades in jail,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...

Norway to introduce vaccine certificates in June

Norway will introduce verifiable vaccine certificates in early June, allowing holders to use them for admittance to events held in Norway, with an updated, EU-compliant version to be rolled out in late June, Prime Minister Erna Solberg said...

This World Asthma Day, Lets Uncover the Asthma Misconceptions

These unprecedented times call for better awareness Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India Business Wire India The Global Burden of Disease Report In India, around 93 Million people suffer from chronic respiratory diseases out of thi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021