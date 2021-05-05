Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown to check COVID-19

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 16 to check the spread of COVID-19, an official said here.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the spokesperson added.

The meeting was held to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

