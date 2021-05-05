Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown to check COVID-19

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 16 to check the spread of COVID-19, an official said here.

The decision to impose the lockdown was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the spokesperson added.

The meeting was held to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

