Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown to check COVID-19

Himachal Pradesh announces 10-day lockdown to check COVID-19PTI | Shimla | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:40 IST
The Himachal Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to impose a lockdown in the state from May 7 to May 16 to check the spread of COVID-19, an official said here.
The decision to impose the lockdown was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the spokesperson added.
The meeting was held to review the current COVID-19 situation in the state.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jai Ram Thakur