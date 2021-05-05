Left Menu

IT industry veteran Nilekani helps revamp bed allocation software

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-05-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 16:47 IST
IT industry veteran Nilekani helps revamp bed allocation software
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Information technology industry veteran Nandan M Nilekani has extended a helping hand to revamp the computer software relating to bed allocation for COVID-19 patients in the city, Bengaluru south MP Tejaswi Surya said on Wednesday.

Surya, along with three BJP MLAs, on Tuesday raised issues of alleged irregularities and anomalies in the city's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) bed booking for the COVID-19 patients.

The MP said he had a conversation with Nilekani, the non-executive chairman of software major Infosys Ltd and former chairman of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), this morning and sought his help to revamp BBMP bed allocation software.

''Lots of gratitude to him for putting very best tech architects on the job immediately,'' the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing of the BJP, said.

''This team of tech architects, also assisted by iSpirit @Product_nation, will redesign the bed-booking software to make it efficient, transparent and minimise manual intervention,'' Surya tweeted.

''I thank the tech volunteers for helping this cause,'' he said.

Surya and MLAs Satish Reddy, Ravi Subramanya and Uday Garudachar alleged on Tuesday that beds were being blocked in the name of asymptomatic patients in home isolation and sold to others by some staff in the south zone COVID war room.

Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant said later Tuesday that the matter has been handed over to the Central Crime Branch and two people have been arrested and others were being questioned.

''A case has been registered by the police for fraud and cheating allegedly committed in allotment of beds on BBMP portal for #COVID patients. Two accused have been arrested and others are being questioned for alleged fraud/irregularity in the allotment of beds in return for money from patients,'' he had tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France threatens to turn lights off in Jersey over Brexit fish row

France has suggested it could cut power supplies to the British Channel Island of Jersey if its fishermen are not granted full access to UK fishing waters under the post-Brexit trading terms.Seas Minister Annick Girardin said she was disgus...

Appeal by Bobroff against order of high court dismissed

The Supreme Court of Appeal of South Africa has dismissed with costs the appeal by Ronald and Darren Bobroff against an order of the North Gauteng High Court granting the permanent forfeiture of more than R103 million.This came after an app...

Maha: IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items

Maharashtra Government has appointed a senior IAS officer to coordinate import of COVID-19 relief items, an official statement said on Wednesday.Dr Harshdeep Kamble, Development Commissioner of Industries, has been appointed as the nodal of...

French journalist kidnapped in northern Mali appears in video

A journalist who disappeared last month in Malis northern city of Gao appeared in a video on Wednesday appealing to authorities to do everything they can to free him from Islamist militants holding him.Im Olivier Dubois. Im French. Im a jou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021