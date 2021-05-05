BJP holds agitation in Aurangabad over Bengal violence
The BJP on Wednesday condemned the attacks on its workers in West Bengal and accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of misusing the mandate received in the just-held assembly polls.
The Aurangabad unit of the saffron party organised an agitation here to denounce the post-poll violence in West Bengal.
Speaking on the occasion, BJP national secretary Vijaya Rahatkar said Banerjee got a clear mandate in the assembly polls, but she is misusing her position.
''Mamata had earlier called herself the daughter of Bengal, but why are women being oppressed in Bengal? Are they not daughters of West Bengal?'' Rahatkar said.
Former Maharashtra assembly speaker Haribhau Bagde, Aurangabad district BJP chief Sanjay Kenekar and state Mahila Morcha office-bearer Savita Kulkarni, among others, took part in the agitation.
Rahatkar said, ''BJP workers are being killed in West Bengal. Along with that there have been incidents of improper behaviour with women there. They are being pulled out of their homes and beaten up. I condemn these attacks. No matter what they do with our workers, we will continue to fight.'' The BJP has claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in attacks allegedly perpetrated by the TMC following its victory in the assembly elections.
