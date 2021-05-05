Left Menu

After SC quashes Maratha quota, Uddhav puts ball in Center's court

Terming the Supreme Courts' decision to strike down reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra as unfortunate, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was requesting the Centre with folded hands to step in, showing the same urgency as it did in the case of Article 370 and some other matters.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:18 IST
After SC quashes Maratha quota, Uddhav puts ball in Center's court
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI

Terming the Supreme Court's decision to strike down reservation for the Maratha community in Maharashtra as unfortunate, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said he was requesting the Centre ''with folded hands'' to step in, showing the same urgency as it did in the case of Article 370 and some other matters. In a statement after the apex court verdict, Thackeray said, "With folded hands, we request the prime minister and the president to take an immediate decision on Maratha quota.'' In the past, the Union government has even amended the Constitution to bolster its decisions and similar alacrity should be shown to give reservation to the Maratha community, he said.

He also made an appeal to people in the state to maintain peace.

The decision to give reservation to the community had been taken unanimously by both houses of the Maharashtra legislature and was based on the Gaikwad commission's recommendations, but the apex court nullified it on the ground that the state has no right to offer such quota, he said.

The Union government should show the same urgency to help the community now as it did in the case of Article 370, ''Shahbano case'' and Atrocities Act, Thackeray said. He was apparently referring to laws or constitutional amendments enacted by the Narendra Modi government to abrogate Article 370, penalize triple talaq and restore stringent provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act which a SC ruling had diluted.

Thackeray also said that Rajya Sabha member from Maharashtra Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje had been seeking Prime Minister Modi's appointment over the Maratha reservation issue for one year but in vain.

''Why was he not given time by the prime minister? The question comes up because the PM has the right to take decision on reservation,'' Thackeray said.

''The SC's decision can not be welcomed but nobody should try to incite people. Efforts will continue till we win the reservation case,'' the statement further said. Earlier in the day, the SC termed the state law on Maratha quota as "unconstitutional'' and held there were no exceptional circumstances to justify breach of the 50 percent reservation cap set by the 1992 Mandal verdict.

The judgment came on a batch of pleas challenging the Bombay High Court verdict which had upheld reservations to Marathas.

The Maharashtra State Reservation (of seats for admission in educational institutions in the State and for appointments in the public services and posts under the State) for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act 2018 was enacted to grant reservation to people of the Maratha community in the state.

The Bombay High Court, while upholding the law in June 2019, had held that 16 percent reservation was not justifiable and the quota should not exceed 12 percent in employment and 13 percent in admissions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Police arrest 14 cybercriminals in Jharkhand

Police on Wednesday arrested 14 cybercriminals and seized 23 mobile phones and 37 sim cards from their possession in Jharkhands Deoghar district, a senior officer said.Fourteen cybercriminals were nabbed from different police station areas ...

India to export organic millets to Denmark: Commerce min

The Commerce Ministry on Wednesday said the first consignment of organic millets, produced in Uttarakhand, would be exported to Denmark.The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority APEDA in collaboration with Ut...

Facebook board upholds Trump suspension

Former President Donald Trump wont return to Facebook. The social networks quasi-independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6...

IRC concerned about safety of migrants and refugees being returned to Libya

The IRC is extremely concerned about the safety of migrants and refugees being returned to Libya, following a huge spike in the number brought back by the Libyan Coast Guard this weekend.Since Thursday, the IRCs teams have responded to four...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021