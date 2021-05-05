Left Menu

Russia ready to promote direct Israeli-Palestinian contacts

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 05-05-2021 17:56 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 17:56 IST
Russia is ready to promote direct contacts between Israel and the Palestinian leadership and working toward a high-level meeting of the Middle East Quartet mediating the Israel-Palestinian peace process, the Russian foreign minister said Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting with Palestinian counterpart Riad al-Maliki, “We emphasised our readiness to facilitate direct dialogue between the Palestinians and Israelis in order to resolve all fundamental final-status issues.” Lavrov said Russia considers it crucial to hold a ministerial-level meeting of the Quartet, which consists of Russia, the United States, the European Union and the United Nations.

Palestinian Foreign Minister al-Maliki said that the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden “is again aware of its responsibility in the Quartet....We expect that this will create a new environment of trust.” Al-Maliki said that during Donald Trump's presidency, ''the American administration showed that it openly leaned toward Israel. Based on this experience, we understand that we cannot return to that situation.”

