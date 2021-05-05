Left Menu

No. 2 House Republican backs Cheney ouster over Trump barbs

In a statement from spokesperson Lauren Fine, Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, said he is backing New York GOP Republican Elise Stefanik for Cheneys post.

The No. 2 House Republican is publicly calling for the removal of Republican Liz Cheney as the party's third-ranking leader in the chamber. In a statement from spokesperson Lauren Fine, Rep. Steve Scalise, the House GOP whip, said he is backing New York GOP Republican Elise Stefanik for Cheney's post. It's the first public statement from Republican leadership that Cheney, R-Wyo., should be ousted.

Cheney, R-Wyo., has provoked Republican ire for repeatedly trading barbs with former President Donald Trump, blasting Trump's false claim the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

"House Republicans need to be solely focused on taking back the House in 2022 and fighting against Speaker Pelosi and President Biden's radical socialist agenda, and Elise Stefanik is strongly committed to doing that, which is why Whip Scalise has pledged to support her for Conference Chair," Scalise's spokesperson Lauren Fine said in a statement.

On Tuesday, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said rank-and-file Republicans were concerned about Cheney's "ability to carry out her job" as a result of her public comments about Trump.

