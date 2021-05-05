Hafiz Bashir Ahmed elected AIUDF legislature party leader in Assam assembly

The new legislators of the All India United Democratic Front on Wednesday unanimously elected its general secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed as the leader of its legislature party and Aminul Islam as the deputy leader, a spokesperson of the AIUDF said.

Hafiz Rafiqul Islam and Phanidhar Talukder were also elected as the chief whip and the secretary of the legislature party respectively.

The first meeting of the newly-elected lawmakers was held in presence of AIUDF president and Lok Sabha MP Badruddin Ajmal, party spokesperson Haidor Hussain Bora said.

Ahmed, Aminul Islam and Hafiz Rafiqul Islam were members of the previous Assembly of Assam too.

Ajmal congratulated the newly elected party MLAs and asked them to play the role of a powerful opposition by raising issues pertaining to people.

The AIUDF, a constituent of the Congress-led Grand Alliance, has won 16 seats in the assembly election, in which the NDA headed by the BJP returned to power for the second consecutive term.

