Left Menu

Biden's Labor Department rescinds Trump-era rule affecting gig workers

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:32 IST
Biden's Labor Department rescinds Trump-era rule affecting gig workers

President Joe Biden's Labor Department on Wednesday rescinded a Trump-era rule that would have made it easier for businesses to classify workers as independent contractors instead of employees under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

"By withdrawing the independent contractor rule, we will help preserve essential worker rights and stop the erosion of worker protections that would have occurred had the rule gone into effect," Labor Secretary Marty Walsh said in a statement. "Too often, workers lose important wage and related protections when employers misclassify them as independent contractors," he said.

Walsh told Reuters in an interview last week that a lot of U.S. gig workers should be classified as "employees" who deserve work benefits. His comments signaled a shift in policy and hurt stocks of companies such as Uber Technologies Inc and Lyft Inc that employ gig labor. Gig workers are independent contractors who perform on-demand services, including as drivers, delivering groceries or providing childcare - and are one-third more likely to be Black or Latino, according to an Edison Research poll.

Walsh said in the interview that his department would have conversations in coming months with companies that employ gig labor to make sure workers have access to consistent wages, sick time, healthcare and "all of the things that an average employee in America can access." The rule by President Donald Trump's administration, finalized in early January before he left office on Jan. 20, would have hampered workers' ability to earn a minimum wage and overtime compensation - protections offered under the FLSA.

It was supposed to take effect in March, but did not because it was being reviewed by Biden's Labor Department. The withdrawal will be effective on Thursday. An Uber spokesman said last week that an overwhelming majority of app-based workers want to stay independent, because it allows them to work when, where and how they want with flexibility no traditional job can match.

The FLSA includes provisions that require covered employers to pay employees at least the federal minimum wage for every hour they work and overtime compensation at not less than 1-1/2 times their regular rate of pay for every hour they work over 40 in a workweek. FLSA protections do not apply to independent contractors. "The independent contractor rule was in tension with the FLSA's text and purpose," the Labor Department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frontier flap: Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres

A Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his countrys territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that was on his land, a group of local history enthusiasts discovered on a walk in a wooded area on the French side. The ...

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.Headlined by Salm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021