Left Menu

Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:32 IST
Nadda vows to 'save' people of Bengal from chain of political violence

BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday took an oath here to protect democracy and ''save the people of West Bengal from the vicious cycle of political violence'', shortly after Mamata Banerjee was sworn in as the chief minister at Raj Bhavan for her third consecutive term.

The saffron party has claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in attacks allegedly perpetrated by the TMC following its victory in assembly elections.

Nadda, who on Tuesday attended a dharna in the central part of the city in protest, said his party will ensure that the entire country gets to know about the widespread violence unleashed in the state following the declaration of poll results.

''I will be visiting districts such as North 24 Parganas to be on the side of our members who were at the receiving end of this brutal violence... We want to tell the entire country about this,'' Nadda said at a programme organised by the saffron camp at its Hastings office here.

Authorities that are supposed to protect people are not performing their duties well, he claimed.

''Violence witnessed during Partition has returned to Bengal. We will continue to serve the people here, carry forward Modiji's vision for the state. We will strive to break this chain of political violence,'' he said.

The ''oath'' to save democracy and the people of Bengal was read out by state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, with Nadda and other BJP leaders repeating after him.

''Everyone has the right to take an oath as guaranteed by the Constitution. We have assembled here today to take a vow to protect the state, constitutional values and democracy,'' Nadda added.

Later in the day, he visited Jagaddal in North-24 Parganas and met the family members of a BJP worker, whose mother died allegedly when ''TMC goons'' attacked them on May 2.

PTI SUS RMS RMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Frontier flap: Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres

A Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his countrys territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that was on his land, a group of local history enthusiasts discovered on a walk in a wooded area on the French side. The ...

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...

ZEE Entertainment, Salman Khan Films to donate revenue from 'Radhe' for COVID-19 relief work

Zee Entertainment Enterprises and Salman Khan Films on Wednesday pledged to provide support towards COVID-19 relief work across the country through the revenue generated from their upcoming film Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.Headlined by Salm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021