Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:37 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.
Lopez Obrador has yet to meet in person with Harris or U.S. President Joe Biden since the new U.S. administration took office.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Lopez Obrador
- Mexico
- Harris
- Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
- Kamala Harris
- Mexican
ALSO READ
Kamala Harris condoles demise of former US Vice President Walter Mondale
Mexico keeps some border crossing curbs for another month
ANALYSIS-Bumpy first weeks of Harris' immigration role show challenges of the job
Mexico president touts 'no risks' as he receives AstraZeneca vaccine
ANALYSIS-Bumpy first weeks of Harris' immigration role show challenges of the job