Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 05-05-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 18:37 IST
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.

Lopez Obrador has yet to meet in person with Harris or U.S. President Joe Biden since the new U.S. administration took office.

