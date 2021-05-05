Mexican president says U.S.'s Harris likely to be in Mexico on June 8

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday that U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris would probably visit Mexico on June 8 after mid-term legislative elections are held a couple of days earlier in the country.

Lopez Obrador has yet to meet in person with Harris or U.S. President Joe Biden since the new U.S. administration took office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)