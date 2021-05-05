Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:05 IST
14 BJP workers killed in Bengal post-poll violence, nearly a lakh fled home: Nadda

Claiming that at least 14 BJP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's silence speaks of her involvement.

Condemning the ''brutal killings after the results'', Nadda alleged that BJP workers have been killed and women molested and raped in various parts of the state.

The assembly election results were declared on May 2 and the ruling Trinamool Congress came out winning 213 of the 292 assembly seats that went to polls and secured a third straight term in office.

''Mamata Banerjee's silence (on the violence) speaks of her involvement. She has blood on her hand,'' Nadda said addressing a press conference in Kolkata.

Alleging that ''this is a state-sponsored programme'', he claimed that 80,000 to one lakh people have left their houses in different parts of the state following the TMC's win in the election.

Alleging atrocities on BJP workers in Canning Purba constituency in South 24 Parganas district and destruction of villages, he said that the people there have faced ''(cyclone) Amphan last year and Mamataphan this year''.

During his two-day visit to the state from Tuesday, the BJP president visited the residences of some party workers who allegedly faced atrocities at the hands of TMC goons.

He claimed that people in north Bengal districts have even fled to neighbouring Assam to save their lives.

Asked whether the BJP was contemplating to seek imposition of Article 356 of the Constitution in West Bengal, he said that the procedure is that a report is generated by the governor, it is analysed by central agencies and by the Ministry of Home Affairs and then a decision is made.

''So, it is for them to make the decision'', he said.

Under Article 356, if a state government is unable to function according to Constitutional provisions, the Centre can take direct control of the state machinery.

''As far as the BJP is concerned, even if it is a fit case (for the imposition of Article 356), we are people who fight democratically,'' Nadda said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

