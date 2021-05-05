Left Menu

BJP 'intimidating' panchayat poll winners, will pay for it in 2022: Akhilesh

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:05 IST
BJP 'intimidating' panchayat poll winners, will pay for it in 2022: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday alleged that the elected members in the panchayat polls were receiving threats from the BJP that was abusing power to conspire against the system.

“BJP has never respected democracy,” he said in a statement, adding that after its defeat in panchayat elections, the saffron party was conspiring against the democratic system.

“The BJP's strategy of intimidating elected members and misusing power through inducements is a sign of malafide intentions. The BJP will have to pay for it in the in the 2022 assembly polls,” he said.

Yadav further attacked the BJP for its ''faulty policies'' that failed the country in COVID 19 management.

Some people were “taking opportunity of the disastrous situation” and the general public was bearing the brunt of it, he said.

He stressed that the infection was now fast spreading in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, which were vulnerable due to their weak health infrastructure.

Noting that Delhi High Court Tuesday slammed the BJP-led central government for failing to fulfill the responsibility of managing oxygen tankers, he also said they failed to curb black marketing of cylinders and medicines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Archegos prepares for insolvency as banks seek compensation - Financial Times

Archegos Capital Management, the family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang, is preparing for insolvency after banks tried to recoup some of the 10 billion in losses due to its meltdown in March, the Financial Times reported....

Frontier flap: Belgian farmer moves border with France by 2 metres

A Belgian farmer unwittingly extended his countrys territory by moving an ancient stone marking the border with France that was on his land, a group of local history enthusiasts discovered on a walk in a wooded area on the French side. The ...

Soccer-Start of African World Cup qualifiers could be postponed to September

The start of the group stages of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup could be postponed for a second time to September, a special advisor to Confederation of African Football CAF president Patrice Motsepe said on Wednesday.The qua...

Help nations to prevent health crisis from becoming economic crisis: FM to ADB

India on Wednesday asked multilateral lending institutions like the Asian Development Bank ADB to extend support to developing countries to prevent the COVID-induced health crisis from turning into a full-blown economic catastrophe. Address...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021