Why no transparency: Rahul Gandhi asks govt on foreign Covid-19 aid
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday raised questions of ''transparency'' in foreign aid received by India in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and demanded answers from the government.
''Questions about Covid foreign aid: What all supplies has India received? Where are they? Who is benefitting from them? How are they allocated to states? Why no transparency? Any answers, GOI,'' he asked in a tweet. The Congress has been seeking transparency on Covid relief received from abroad and has asked the government to make public details about what has been received from where and how it has been used.
In another tweet, Gandhi alleged the Modi government has been a ''complete failure'' in handling the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccination and employment to people.
''Neither vaccine, nor employment. People are facing the brunt of coronavirus. The Modi government has completely failed,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.
He cited a media report to say that the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has claimed that in April alone 75 lakh people lost their jobs, and that unemployment rate will touch eight per cent in the country, the highest in the last four months.
