Farooq Abdullah congratulates Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal CM

National Conference (NC) president and Srinagar MP Farooq Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Mamata Banerjee on taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third consecutive time and termed her party TMC's victory a ''watershed moment for the country''.

In his congratulatory message, Abdullah said Banerjee resisted incumbency and won a tough and decisive battle facing all odds against her. ''It is a watershed moment for the country. It is the victory of the people of Bengal, and the victory of democracy,'' he said.

The NC president said the landslide victory of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal is the first step towards reclaiming the country's democracy, secularism, and the spirit of federalism.

''It is the beginning of the waning of the communal juggernaut and 'my-way–or-the- highway' brand of politics, with the people of Bengal firmly indicating that the people of the country still hold the reins,'' he said.

Wishing Banerjee on her oath-taking ceremony, Abdullah said, ''I am sure that Bengal, under her conscious leadership, will continue to accelerate on the front of development and growth.'' ''I wish her all the best for her third term in the office, I'm sure she will serve the people of Bengal with much greater enthusiasm and dedication,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)