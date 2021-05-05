Stalin appointed TN Chief Minister

Stalin appointed TN Chief MinisterPTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:54 IST
Governor Banwarilal Purohit appointed DMK president M K Stalin as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu after he submitted a letter on his election as legislature party leader, the Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday.
Stalin called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and ''submitted a letter intimating of his election as the leader of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Legislature party.'' Governor Purohit appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry and to have the swearing-in-ceremony on 7 May at 9 am at Raj Bhavan, an official release said.
