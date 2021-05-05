J&K BJP protests against TMC, Mamata over post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP Wednesday held protests against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC over post-poll violence allegedly against saffron party workers in the state.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul joined other senior leaders in the protests, a party spokesman said, adding demonstrations were held in 158 Mandals across the Union Territory.

Thousands of activists of the BJP and its morchas protested holding placards and raising slogans against Banerjee and her party, he said, adding they followed all coronavirus guidelines.

''We are deeply hurt by the unabated murderous attacks on BJP activists in Bengal by TMC goons,'' Raina said, appealing to the Centre and the West Bengal governor to ensure the safety of BJP workers.

''Such unrelenting attacks targeting BJP offices in Bengal by TMC goons is basically making mockery of democracy and this has reaffirmed the 'Goonda Niti' of the TMC,'' he said.

They protesters alleged ''TMC goons did not spare even women''. There is ''absolute murder'' of democracy in the state, they alleged.

They demanded Banerjee put a stop to such acts immediately.

Separately, claiming that at least 14 BJP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Banerjee's silence speaks of her involvement.

As for for the TMC, Banerjee said, ''I will tackle law and order from today and deal with these sternly. This is my second priority.'' ''We will not give respite to anyone (perpetrators of violence), and do everything to restore law and order,'' she told journalists in Kolkata after being sworn-in for her third consecutive term as the chief minister.

