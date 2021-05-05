Left Menu

J&K BJP protests against TMC, Mamata over post-poll violence in West Bengal

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:00 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 19:59 IST
J&K BJP protests against TMC, Mamata over post-poll violence in West Bengal
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir BJP Wednesday held protests against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her TMC over post-poll violence allegedly against saffron party workers in the state.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina and General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Kaul joined other senior leaders in the protests, a party spokesman said, adding demonstrations were held in 158 Mandals across the Union Territory.

Thousands of activists of the BJP and its morchas protested holding placards and raising slogans against Banerjee and her party, he said, adding they followed all coronavirus guidelines.

''We are deeply hurt by the unabated murderous attacks on BJP activists in Bengal by TMC goons,'' Raina said, appealing to the Centre and the West Bengal governor to ensure the safety of BJP workers.

''Such unrelenting attacks targeting BJP offices in Bengal by TMC goons is basically making mockery of democracy and this has reaffirmed the 'Goonda Niti' of the TMC,'' he said.

They protesters alleged ''TMC goons did not spare even women''. There is ''absolute murder'' of democracy in the state, they alleged.

They demanded Banerjee put a stop to such acts immediately.

Separately, claiming that at least 14 BJP workers were killed and nearly one lakh people fled their homes in post-poll violence in West Bengal, BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday alleged that Banerjee's silence speaks of her involvement.

As for for the TMC, Banerjee said, ''I will tackle law and order from today and deal with these sternly. This is my second priority.'' ''We will not give respite to anyone (perpetrators of violence), and do everything to restore law and order,'' she told journalists in Kolkata after being sworn-in for her third consecutive term as the chief minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Manipur reports 397 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Manipurs COVID-19 tally jumped to 33,353 as 397 more people tested positive for the infection while 10 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 434, an official said on Wednesday.The 10 fatalities were reported from Imphal West district 4, I...

Maratha quota ruling: Police step up security on bridge near Aurangabad

Security has been beefed up on a bridge over the Godavari river near Aurangabad in Maharashtra in light of the Supreme Courts judgement to strike down the state law granting reservation to Marathas. The bridge located near Kaygaon-Toka vill...

B'desh temporarily halts new registration for Covid vaccination due to delay in shipments from India

Bangladesh on Wednesday temporarily suspended the registration for COVID-19 jabs due to the vaccine shortage in the country, amid a delay in the timely arrival of shipments from India, a senior health official said.Bangladesh is a prime rec...

Govt extends payment of provisional pension up to 1 yr period: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday said that the government has decided to extend the payment of provisional pension up to a period of one year from the date of retirement of an employee in view of the COVID-19 situation. At a meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021