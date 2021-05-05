Left Menu

South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - local media

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has suspended its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, in line with tougher rules for party officials charged with corruption, Eyewitness News and state broadcaster SABC reported on Wednesday. Magashule faces corruption charges over a contract to audit homes with asbestos roofs when he was premier of the Free State province.

Reuters | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:29 IST
South Africa's ANC suspends Secretary General Magashule - local media

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has suspended its Secretary General, Ace Magashule, in line with tougher rules for party officials charged with corruption, Eyewitness News and state broadcaster SABC reported on Wednesday.

Magashule faces corruption charges over a contract to audit homes with asbestos roofs when he was premier of the Free State province. He denies the charges against him. The ANC said in a statement on Tuesday that its National Working Committee had reaffirmed an earlier decision that all members charged with corruption or other serious crimes must "step aside" from their posts within 30 days or face suspension.

ANC spokesman Pule Mabe had no immediate comment when called by Reuters on Wednesday. Magashule is one of the ANC's top six most powerful officials, in charge of the day-to-day running of the party that has governed South Africa since the end of apartheid. He is one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's main rivals.

The "step aside" rule is an important test of Ramaphosa's control over the ANC and his commitment to tackle graft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ferocity of second wave was not predicted; should be prepared for more waves: PSA

As the SARS-CoV2 evolves and mutates further, it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan cautioned on Wednesday, even as he said ferocity of the second wave of coronavirus in the country was n...

Canada permits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15, reports third death linked to AstraZeneca

Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, the first doses to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is ex...

COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19s toll on the US will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government on Wednesday.But they also warn that a substantial increase in hospitalisations and deaths is po...

Analysts say missing risk appetite may cap gains from RBI liquidity boost

Analysts welcomed the additional liquidity measures announced by the RBI on Wednesday, but cautioned that the impact of these steps will largely depend on the risk appetite of lenders. Despite the massive liquidity boost last year, credit o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021