Left Menu

Guv Purohit invites Stalin to form govt after he stakes claim

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:34 IST
Guv Purohit invites Stalin to form govt after he stakes claim

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed DMK president M K Stalin as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and invited him to form the government after he staked claim, submitting a letter on his election as legislature party leader.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 7 at 9 am in the Raj Bhavan premises.

Stalin, along with party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter on his election as leader of the DMK legislature party and staked claim to form the government.

Governor Purohit ''appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry and to have the swearing-in ceremony on 7 May at 9 am at Raj Bhavan,'' an official release said.

DMK treasurer T R Baalu, principal secretary K N Nehru and organisation secretary R S Bharathi also accompanied Stalin, who was elected leader of the legislature party here on Tuesday.

During the previous DMK regime (2006-11), Stalin had been Deputy Chief Minister (when his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister) and is now set to assume office for the first time as the Chief Minister.

The DMK won 133 seats in the April 6 Assembly polls and along with allies, including Congress, garnered a total of 159 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly.

The AIADMK won 66 segments and its partners BJP and PMK, four and five seats respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ferocity of second wave was not predicted; should be prepared for more waves: PSA

As the SARS-CoV2 evolves and mutates further, it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan cautioned on Wednesday, even as he said ferocity of the second wave of coronavirus in the country was n...

Canada permits Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children 12-15, reports third death linked to AstraZeneca

Canada is authorizing the use of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine for use in children aged 12 to 15, the first doses to be allowed for people that young, the federal health ministry said on Wednesday. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is ex...

COVID's US toll projected to drop sharply by the end of July

Teams of experts are projecting COVID-19s toll on the US will fall sharply by the end of July, according to research released by the government on Wednesday.But they also warn that a substantial increase in hospitalisations and deaths is po...

Analysts say missing risk appetite may cap gains from RBI liquidity boost

Analysts welcomed the additional liquidity measures announced by the RBI on Wednesday, but cautioned that the impact of these steps will largely depend on the risk appetite of lenders. Despite the massive liquidity boost last year, credit o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021