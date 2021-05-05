Guv Purohit invites Stalin to form govt after he stakes claim

Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed DMK president M K Stalin as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and invited him to form the government after he staked claim, submitting a letter on his election as legislature party leader.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held on May 7 at 9 am in the Raj Bhavan premises.

Stalin, along with party veteran and general secretary Duraimurugan called on Purohit at the Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter on his election as leader of the DMK legislature party and staked claim to form the government.

Governor Purohit ''appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry and to have the swearing-in ceremony on 7 May at 9 am at Raj Bhavan,'' an official release said.

DMK treasurer T R Baalu, principal secretary K N Nehru and organisation secretary R S Bharathi also accompanied Stalin, who was elected leader of the legislature party here on Tuesday.

During the previous DMK regime (2006-11), Stalin had been Deputy Chief Minister (when his father and party patriarch M Karunanidhi was the Chief Minister) and is now set to assume office for the first time as the Chief Minister.

The DMK won 133 seats in the April 6 Assembly polls and along with allies, including Congress, garnered a total of 159 constituencies in the 234-member Assembly.

The AIADMK won 66 segments and its partners BJP and PMK, four and five seats respectively.

