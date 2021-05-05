Rajasthan: BJP stages sit-ins to protest post-poll violence in West Bengal

The Rajasthan BJP staged sit-ins across the state on Wednesday to protest the post-poll violence against party workers in West Bengal.

Led by state unit president Satish Poonia, BJP leaders also held a protest at the party office here.

Political workers, including from the BJP, have allegedly been targeted by opponents in West Bengal since the announcement of the state assembly election results on Sunday. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) emerged victorious.

In a statement, Poonia said, ''The violent incidents that took place after the West Bengal assembly elections are a blot on democracy and shameful.'' ''Elections were held in five states but no such incident happened anywhere else. Today, BJP workers across the country stand with their Bengal counterparts,'' he said.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Poonia said those who are silent on the violence in Bengal should speak up and talk about democracy.

The BJP has claimed that at least six of its workers and supporters, including a woman, were killed in the violence allegedly unleashed by TMC workers in West Bengal.

The TMC has claimed that its three supporters have been killed in violent incidents.

Members of other parties, including the Left and the Congress, have also attacked the TMC for the violence, which they said has been aimed at their members and sympathisers as well.

The TMC has denied the charges.

