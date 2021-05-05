DMK chief Stalin appointed Tamil Nadu CM, swearing-in on May 7
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:51 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:51 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will take oath as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Friday. Stalin called on Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday at Raj Bhavan and submitted a letter intimating of his election as the leader of DMK legislature party.
A Raj Bhavan release said the Governor appointed him as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and invited him to form the ministry. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 7 at 9 am at Raj Bhavan in Chennai.
Stalin was unanimously elected as legislature party leader on Tuesday. DMK won 133 seats on its own in the 234-member assembly and fought the polls in alliance with some other parties including Congress. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
