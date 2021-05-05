Left Menu

Netanyahu's two main rivals seek to form government after he fails

The most recent vote on March 23, held while Netanyahu is also on trial for corruption charges he denies, yielded no majority for the prime minister or for a loose alliance of rivals from across the political spectrum aiming to topple him. A 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after Netanyahu failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for Rivlin to assign the task to another member of parliament.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 20:51 IST
Netanyahu's two main rivals seek to form government after he fails
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's two main political rivals each asked the president on Wednesday for the chance to try to form a government, after Netanyahu failed to meet an overnight deadline to assemble a coalition. Israel's longest serving leader, Netanyahu, 71, has been fighting to hold onto office through four inconclusive elections since 2019.

President Reuven Rivlin will make an announcement at 1530 GMT "regarding entrusting a member of parliament with forming a government", an official statement said, without stipulating whether he would name his candidate in his remarks. The most recent vote on March 23, held while Netanyahu is also on trial for corruption charges he denies, yielded no majority for the prime minister or for a loose alliance of rivals from across the political spectrum aiming to topple him.

A 28-day mandate to put together a coalition ran out at midnight after Netanyahu failed to agree terms with potential right-wing partners, opening the way for Rivlin to assign the task to another member of parliament. That is widely expected to be Yair Lapid, 57, whose centrist Yesh Atid party placed second to Netanyahu's right-wing Likud. A power-sharing agreement has been widely mooted, in which Lapid would rotate in office with ultranationalist Naftali Bennett, 49, of the Yamina party.

Rivlin met the two separately, and each put his own name forward to lead coalition talks, a spokesman for the president said. After seeing Rivlin, Bennett went on television to appeal to Netanyahu's current right-wing and religious allies to join a "national unity government", saying he wanted to avoid a new election.

Under law, Rivlin has three days to make his decision, which includes the option to ask parliament to name a candidate. There was also no guarantee that a potential patchwork coalition of left-wing, centrist and rightist parties outside Netanyahu's caretaker government could bridge their deep political differences and unseat him.

Netanyahu and his opponents have both courted the support of parties representing Israel's about 20% Arab minority, potentially giving them say over a Cabinet for the first time in decades. Five of the Joint Arab List's six legislators threw their support behind Lapid in a letter which the party sent to Rivlin on Wednesday, the president's spokesman said.

But that would still leave Lapid short of a parliamentary majority, unless Bennett's party partnered with him, too. Much of the impasse results from Netanyahu's legal troubles: some prospective allies have pledged not to serve under a prime minister who is on trial.

Failure to break the deadlock would lead to a new election, adding to political turmoil while Israel faces challenges from Iran's nuclear programme and pursues economic recovery after a swift rollout of COVID-19 vaccine. (Additional reporting by Maayan Lubell and Dan Williams; Editing by Clarence Fernandez, Peter Graff and Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi not receiving enough vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the city is not getting enough vaccines, and reiterated if doses are made available in time his government could vaccinate everyone here within three months.He also said the Delhi governme...

IPL's foreign recruits head home: 8 Englishman back in London; Aussies await Maldives flight first

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as the now-suspended IPLs foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.Jos Bu...

Khattar announces medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment at private hospitals in the state amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Khattar said his government will provi...

Ferocity of second wave was not predicted; should be prepared for more waves: PSA

As the SARS-CoV2 evolves and mutates further, it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan cautioned on Wednesday, even as he said ferocity of the second wave of coronavirus in the country was n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021