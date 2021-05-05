Left Menu

COVID-19: Election Commission defers bye-polls in 3 Parliamentary, 8 Assembly constituencies

In view of the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, the Election Commission (EC) of India on Wednesday decided to defer bye-elections in three Parliamentary constituencies and eight Assembly constituencies in different states and Union Territories (UT).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:06 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:06 IST
COVID-19: Election Commission defers bye-polls in 3 Parliamentary, 8 Assembly constituencies
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

In view of the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19, the Election Commission (EC) of India on Wednesday decided to defer bye-elections in three Parliamentary constituencies and eight Assembly constituencies in different states and Union Territories (UT). According to EC's notification, the Parliamentary constituencies where bye-polls were postponed are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Khandwa (Madhya Pradesh) and Mandi (Himachal Pradesh).

The eight Assembly constituencies where by-polls are deferred are Kalka and Ellenabad in Haryana, Vallabhnagar in Rajasthan, Sindgi in Karnataka, Rajabala and Mawryngkneng (ST) in Meghalaya, Fatehpur in Himachal Pradesh and -Badvel (SC) in Andhra Pradesh. "There are a few more vacancies of seats for which reports and notifications are awaited and being confirmed," EC said.

Notably, as per the provisions of section 151A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the vacancies are required to be filled, through bye-elections within six months from the date of occurrence of the vacancy, provided that the remainder of the term in relation to the vacancy is one year or more. However, the Election Commission has decided that due to the surge of COVID-19 infection in the country it would not be appropriate to hold bye-elections till the pandemic situation significantly improves and conditions become conducive to hold these bye-elections.

EC said it will make a decision in the matter at an appropriate time in the future after taking inputs from the concerned states and assessing the pandemic situation from mandated authorities like National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi not receiving enough vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the city is not getting enough vaccines, and reiterated if doses are made available in time his government could vaccinate everyone here within three months.He also said the Delhi governme...

IPL's foreign recruits head home: 8 Englishman back in London; Aussies await Maldives flight first

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as the now-suspended IPLs foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.Jos Bu...

Khattar announces medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment at private hospitals in the state amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Khattar said his government will provi...

Ferocity of second wave was not predicted; should be prepared for more waves: PSA

As the SARS-CoV2 evolves and mutates further, it is necessary to be prepared for new waves, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan cautioned on Wednesday, even as he said ferocity of the second wave of coronavirus in the country was n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021