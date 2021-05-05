Left Menu

Don’t let guard down despite downward trend in cases: Thackeray

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:14 IST
Don’t let guard down despite downward trend in cases: Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said people should not be complacent just because there is a downward trend in coronavirus cases in the state.

“We are preparing for the third wave of the virus,” Thackeray said addressing the state on social media.

Thackeray said the Supreme Court has appreciated Mumbai municipal corporation’s work to contain coronavirus spread.

“The Centre’s scientific panel has warned about a third coronavirus wave. We have been preparing for this since last month,” he said.

Many districts are witnessing a decline in cases even as cases are rising in some other districts, he said.

Thackeray said the state will have to increase oxygen generation capacity to 3,000 MT and has started working on it.

“We generate 1,200 MT oxygen every day but our consumption is 1,700 MT,” he said.

Terming the Supreme Court's decision to strike down reservation for the Marathas as unfortunate, Thackeray said he will write to the Centre, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to step in and provide relief to the community.

Thackeray also appealed people of the state not to be misled by those wanting to create unrest over the Maratha quota issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Republicans step up push to oust key Trump critic Liz Cheney

A renewed Republican drive to oust U.S. Representative Liz Cheney as a party leader for criticizing former President Donald Trumps false claims about the 2020 election intensified on Wednesday, as top Republicans including the former presid...

Delhi not receiving enough vaccines: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday said the city is not getting enough vaccines, and reiterated if doses are made available in time his government could vaccinate everyone here within three months.He also said the Delhi governme...

IPL's foreign recruits head home: 8 Englishman back in London; Aussies await Maldives flight first

The Englishmen were the first ones out with eight of them landing in London, while the Australians awaited an escape to Maldives as the now-suspended IPLs foreign recruits charted their way back home assisted by the BCCI on Wednesday.Jos Bu...

Khattar announces medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment in pvt hospitals

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday announced a medical assistance scheme for BPL card holders seeking treatment at private hospitals in the state amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic. Khattar said his government will provi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021