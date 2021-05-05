Left Menu

Supreme Court's Maratha quota verdict unfortunate: Ambedkar

The Supreme Courts decision to strike down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs is unfortunate and an injustice to the poor section of the community, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Wednesday. Ambedkar further said a poor Maratha will not be considered socially backward unless and until he creates a political identity.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-05-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 21:44 IST
The Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs is unfortunate and an injustice to the ''poor'' section of the community, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) leader Prakash Ambedkar said on Wednesday. He said approximately 10 per cent of Marathas are rich while the rest are poor. ''Members of the poor section in the Maratha community have not created their own (political) identity and are thus responsible for this situation,'' he said.

Ambedkar added that OBCs, SCs and STs are not against the interests of poor Marathas.

''Rather the rich members of the Maratha community are against the poor members of their own,'' he said. Ambedkar further said a poor Maratha will not be considered socially backward unless and until he creates a political identity. PTI SPK NSK NSK

