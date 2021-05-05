Left Menu

Body of BJP leader's mother lies in morgue as family goes into hiding

On the other side, several TMC leaders visited the village after the clashes and were through out with the family members of the two party workers killed.

PTI | Burdwan | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:05 IST
Kakali Kshetrapal, a BJP leader's mother, was killed in post-poll clashes in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman but her body has been lying in the morgue for two days as her family members went into hiding after police started a hunt for them in connection with the murder of two TMC workers.

Clashes broke out in Nabagram in the Jamalpur police station area between the supporters of the TMC and BJP on Monday, a day after the election results were announced.

Kakali (47), the mother of BJP's Nabagram area chief Ashish Kshetrapal, was allegedly killed in the clashes. TMC workers Shajahan Shah (30) and Bibhash Bagh (27) were also allegedly killed, police said.

Soon after the incident, central forces were deployed in the area and police started a manhunt, following which Kakali's family members along with several local BJP leaders went into hiding.

Police said on Wednesday that they have arrested 11 people in connection with the incident based on the complaints filed by both the parties.

Even as Kakali's body was lying in Jamalpur Hospital for a long time on Monday none of the BJP leaders went there, local party workers said.

Later, police took the body to Jamalpur police station. On Tuesday, the body was sent to the police morgue in Burdwan Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem and it has been lying there ever since.

Venting frustration, local BJP workers said that none of the party's leaders went to the hospital even for once.

On the other side, several TMC leaders visited the village after the clashes and were through out with the family members of the two party workers killed. They even took part in their last rites.

Sub-divisional Police Officer (Burdwan South) Aminul Islam confirmed that Kakali's body was still at the morgue as no one was available to take it.

The BJP's Jamalpur assembly constituency convenor Jiten Dakal said that he could not visit the hospital but had asked the party's mandal presidents repeatedly to do the needful.

''If they don't go, what can I do?'' he said.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Samar Ghosh said Kakali was a member of his party and they have been trying to get her body from the morgue.

Police sources said they are trying to contact Kakali's daughter and son-in-law, who live in the Hooghly district, for handing over the body and completing the other formalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

