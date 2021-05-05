Left Menu

Mamata has 'blood on her hands': JP Nadda on Bengal violence

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda, who is on a two-day visit to West Bengal to take stock of the post-poll violence, on Wednesday said that Mamata Banerjee has started her third term as chief minister with blood on her hands.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:12 IST
Mamata has 'blood on her hands': JP Nadda on Bengal violence
BJP chief JP Nadda in Kolkata (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Briefing the mediapersons, the BJP chief said, "The manner in which massacre and brutal killings took place and the manner in which the acting chief minister stayed silent for 36 hours speaks of her involvement. Mamata ji's silence speaks about her involvement and she starts her third term with blood on her hands."

"I condemn the brutal killings which have taken place after the results. We also stand by the people of Bengal and all citizens residing in Bengal with whom such incidents took place. This makes me remember the partition days. I remember August 16, 1946, Direct Action Day. When I recall that day, I also recall incidents that took place post noon of May 2. We have to keep in mind that May 2 has become 'khela hobe' day. We have to remember what Mamata ji said in Nandigram and what happened here," stated Nadda. Nadda is on a two-day visit to West Bengal starting from Tuesday to hold a protest against the alleged atrocities on party workers in the state by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

On Tuesday, Nadda had met the family of party worker Abhijeet Sarkar who was allegedly killed in post-poll violence in Beliaghata, Kolkata. He also had met the family members of BJP worker Haran Adhikari who was allegedly killed by TMC miscreants after the election results were declared on May 2. He had visited the families of party workers who were affected by post-election violence in South 24 Parganas. Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state assembly. However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad are postponed because of the demise of candidates due to COVID. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

