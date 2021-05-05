Left Menu

UP CM directs dedicated hospitals to be set up for non-COVID patients in each district

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:19 IST
UP CM directs dedicated hospitals to be set up for non-COVID patients in each district

In order to cater to the medical needs of non-COVID patients, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed on Wednesday that a hospital be set up in each district for such patients, the state government said in a statement.

Chairing a high-level meeting here, Adityanath said a dedicated hospital be made operational for the non-COVID patients, where high-level medical treatment can be given to the serious patients.

A panel of doctors be formed for tele-consultation with non-COVID patients and the responsibility for its smooth operation be fixed on the chief medical superintendent, he said.

The chief minister also said 25 per cent of the ambulances under the 108 service be reserved for the non-COVID patients.

He also directed that community kitchens should be started in every district for the poor and homeless, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi govt sets up web portal to streamline oxygen distribution

Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a web portal to streamline distribution of the life-saving gas to coronavirus patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, and nursing hom...

MHA seeks report from WB govt on post-poll violence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sources. Bhalla has also reminded the West Bengal Chief ...

Auto-ambulances with oxygen support launched in Delhi

Coronavirus patients with mild symptoms requiring oxygen support can now contact auto-ambulances for reaching a hospital as 10 such modified three-wheelers were launched in Delhi. Launched by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh in association w...

Gujarat govt's steps to curb COVID-19 spread 'not enough': HC

The Gujarat High Court on Wednesday said the steps taken by the state government to contain the spread of COVID-19 was not enough in the present situation and further restrictions need to be imposed while keeping in mind the welfare of peop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021