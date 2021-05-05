Left Menu

Maharashtra preparing for Covid-19 third wave since last month, says Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the state has been aiming to increase its oxygen generation capacity to 3,000 metric tonnes per day after the central government warned about the Covid-19 third wave.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:25 IST
Maharashtra preparing for Covid-19 third wave since last month, says Thackeray
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday said that the state has been aiming to increase its oxygen generation capacity to 3,000 metric tonnes per day after the central government warned about the Covid-19 third wave. Thackeray, while addressing the state through a video conference said, "Central government's scientific body has warned about the third wave of COVID. We are preparing for that since last month. Several districts are seeing a decline in COVID cases while some districts are seeing an increase in cases. We are keeping a close tab on it."

The Maharashtra CM further said, "We have a demand of 1700 MT oxygen and 1200 MT is produced by us, rest 500 MT is provided to us by other states and sources with help of Center." We have to increase our oxygen generation capacity up to 3000 MT every day. We are doing preparations for this under the 'Mission Oxygen' Program," he said.

According to official data issued on Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 57,640 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the cumulative cases to 48,80,542. "There are 6,41,596 active cases of COVID-19 in the state while 920 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. As many as 72,662 people have succumbed to the disease so far in Maharashtra," the data said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

Peloton announced a recall of its treadmills on Wednesday, reversing course just weeks after saying there was no reason to stop using the exercise machines despite reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident. Chief ...

U.S. tracking China rocket debris -White House

The U.S. Space Command is tracking debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week, the White House said on Wednesday.The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion d...

Delhi govt sets up web portal to streamline oxygen distribution

Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a web portal to streamline distribution of the life-saving gas to coronavirus patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, and nursing hom...

MHA seeks report from WB govt on post-poll violence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sources. Bhalla has also reminded the West Bengal Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021