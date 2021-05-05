Left Menu

No room for complacency, we are preparing for third COVID-19 wave: Maharashtra CM

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-05-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 22:29 IST
No room for complacency, we are preparing for third COVID-19 wave: Maharashtra CM
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Amid indications of COVID-19 cases plateauing in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday warned there was no room for showing complacency and said the government is preparing to deal with a third wave of the infection.

He said though some districts have shown a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, some others are still exhibiting an upward trend, but the number of patients under treatment has dropped from what it was in April-end.

Thackeray said he has asked officials to work in a mission mode to ramp up the production of medical oxygen, used in treating serious COVID-19 patients, ahead of the third wave of the infection hitting Maharashtra, the worst coronavirus-affected state in the country.

"We are preparing for the third wave of the virus," Thackeray said addressing the state on social media.

The CM said the people of the state, where lockdown-like curbs are in place to stem the infection spread, should not become complacent just because there is a downward trend in coronavirus cases.

Thackeray said, "Though some districts have shown a decline in cases, we need to be ready for the third wave of COVID-19. The state task force on COVID-19 is currently engaged in guiding family doctors in district and tehsil places about treatment protocols. It will enable them to make accurate diagnosis and avoid over prescription of medicines." Thackeray said the Supreme Court has appreciated the Mumbai municipal corporation's work to contain the coronavirus spread in the financial capital.

"As on April 25, there were almost seven lakh active cases in Maharashtra. The figure came down to 6,41,900 as on May 4. We have been able to control the cases up to some extent, but some districts are still showing a surge in COVID-19 cases. We have so far set up 4.5 lakh isolation beds, one lakh oxygen beds, 30,000 ICU beds and 12,000 ventilators," he said.

Thackeray said the state will have to increase oxygen generation capacity to 3,000 MT and has started working on it.

"We generate 1,200 MT oxygen every day but our consumption is 1,700 MT. I have given a target to officials to increase the production capacity to 3,000 MT before we hit by the third wave of COVID-19. I call it mission oxygen," he said.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra reported 57,640 new COVID-19 cases and 920 deaths.

Terming the Supreme Court's decision to strike down reservation in jobs and education for the Marathas as disappointing, Thackeray said he will write to the Centre, requesting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind to step in and provide relief to the community.

''I am requesting the Centre with folded hands to award reservation to the Maratha community. I am going to write a letter to the Centre regarding the demand. If required, we can meet personally also for Maratha reservation,'' he said.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling on the Maratha quota, reaffirmed the Centre's key role in awarding reservation to a social group, he said.

''The Maharashtra government will provide all types of documentation and help to the Centre to take a decision (in favour of Maratha quota)," the chief minister said. ''While the Supreme Court rejected the act, it also showed us the path to get reservation for the Maratha community. The court told the state government that we do not have a right to make such a legislation, but the Centre has," he said.

''The way the Centre showed urgency to scrap Article 370 (which provided special status to J$@$#K), it should demonstrate a similar will to clear the Maratha reservation as well," he said.

Thackeray appealed to people of the state not to be misled by those wanting to create unrest over the Maratha quota issue.

"The decision (to quash quota) was a bit disappointing as both the assembly and the council of the Maharashtra legislature had approved the (reservation) bill unanimously and the law was upheld by the Bombay High Court as well,'' he said.

''The lawyers who successfully defended the act in the Bombay High Court, were also there to represent the state in the Supreme Court. We had equipped them with more legal resources," said the chief minister.

"Still, some people are blaming us for losing the case in the apex court,'' Thackeray said in a veiled attack on the BJP.

The opposition party has said the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government ''failed'' '' to convince the Supreme Court over the issue of reservation for the Maratha community.

Former Maharashtra chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis claimed there was a lack of co-ordination'' on part of the state government while making its submissions before the apex court. PTI ND VT RSY RSY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

Peloton announced a recall of its treadmills on Wednesday, reversing course just weeks after saying there was no reason to stop using the exercise machines despite reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident. Chief ...

U.S. tracking China rocket debris -White House

The U.S. Space Command is tracking debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week, the White House said on Wednesday.The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion d...

Delhi govt sets up web portal to streamline oxygen distribution

Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a web portal to streamline distribution of the life-saving gas to coronavirus patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, and nursing hom...

MHA seeks report from WB govt on post-poll violence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sources. Bhalla has also reminded the West Bengal Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021