Left Menu

Assam BJP dissolves Minority Morcha units after poor show in minority-dominated areas

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:02 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:02 IST
Assam BJP dissolves Minority Morcha units after poor show in minority-dominated areas

The BJP said on Wednesday that it has dissolved all its Minority Morcha units in Assam, having observed that the party had a poor showing in the minority-dominated areas in the assembly elections.

BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that the Minority Morcha's state, district and mandal committees have been dissolved with immediate effect.

In some minority-dominated areas, the BJP even received fewer votes than the number of members in its booth committees, party's general secretary Rajdeep Rai said.

The BJP won 60 seats in the 126-member assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sports News Roundup: Night Football to now stream on Amazon Prime Video; Tyler Glasnow, bullpen carry Rays past Angels and more

New Google Docs feature makes it easier to track edits made by multiple collaborators

100 million-year-old bones of sauropod dinosaurs discovered in Meghalaya

Geta Brătescu: Google Doodle to celebrate Romanian artist on her 95th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Peloton reverses course, decides to recall treadmills after injuries, death

Peloton announced a recall of its treadmills on Wednesday, reversing course just weeks after saying there was no reason to stop using the exercise machines despite reports of multiple injuries and the death of a child in an accident. Chief ...

U.S. tracking China rocket debris -White House

The U.S. Space Command is tracking debris from a Chinese rocket that sent part of a planned space station into orbit last week, the White House said on Wednesday.The United States is committed to addressing the risks of growing congestion d...

Delhi govt sets up web portal to streamline oxygen distribution

Amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen in the national capital, the Delhi government has set up a web portal to streamline distribution of the life-saving gas to coronavirus patients in home isolation, non-COVID hospitals, and nursing hom...

MHA seeks report from WB govt on post-poll violence

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla on Wednesday has written to the West Bengal Chief Secretary seeking a report on the post-poll violence in the state, said Ministry of Home Affairs MHA sources. Bhalla has also reminded the West Bengal Chief ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021