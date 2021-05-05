Left Menu

Mamata brings back many top-level police officers removed by EC

It was under the control of the election commission.

Updated: 05-05-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:14 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Within hours of assuming office, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday initiated a major reshuffle in the police hierarchy, transferring 29 top- level police officers, mostly those who were shifted by the election commission prior to the polls.

Among the top-level officers who have been brough back to their former positions are DG Virendra, ADG (Law and Order) Jawed Shamim and DG Security Vivek Sahay, an order issued this evening said.

Virendra, who was transferred by the election commission and Neeraj Nayan Pandey made DG in his place, has been reinstated to his former position.

Pandey has been made DG (Fire Services).

Similarly, ADG (Law and Order) Jagmohan has been transferred to the civil defence and Jawed Shamim who was moved out by the commission alleging police excess during a left rally at Nabanna has been brought back as the ADG (Law and Order).

In a separate order, Vivek Sahay former DG Security, who was removed by the poll panel alleging lapse in security arrangements of the chief minister after she was injured in a rally in Purba Medinipur district, has been brought back to his former position.

Gyanwant Singh who worked as ADG Security during the election has retained his post and he has been given the additional responsibility of ADG and IGP of Armed Police.

Another transferred officer Sanjay Singh, officer-on- compulsory-waiting has been posted as ADG and IG of Western range.

In the morning chief minister Mamata Banerjee had indicated that she was not happy with the inefficiency of the police in different areas.

''The administration was not under my control for the last three months. It was under the control of the election commission. There is some inefficiency. We will take decisions regarding this soon,'' she had said.

The state home department, in addition to this, has made some significant transfers like bringing back Monoj Verma as the commissioner of Barackpore Commissionerate.

Verma was transferred from Barackpore and was made IG of Counter Insurgency Force by the commission.

Similarly, Mitesh Jain who was made the commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur has been sent to compulsory waiting bringing Ajay Thakur as the commissioner of Asansol-Durgapur Commissionerate.

Thakur is presently posted as DIG, CID in state police.

Two more commissioners were transferred.

Gourav Sharma presently working as Commissioner of Chanadannagar police Commissionerate has been send to Siliguri police Commissionerate as commissioner and Arnab Ghosh presently posted as member secretary of West Bengal Police Reform Board has been made the commissioner of Chandannagar in his Sharmas place.

DIG, Barasat range Mukesh has also been sent to officer- on-compulsory waiting.

The government has transferred SPs of 16 districts including Sunderban, Purulia, Coochbehar, Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri, Baruipur Police District, Purba Medinipur, Howrah, Jangipur, Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, Purba Bardhaman, Jhargram, Diamond Harbour and Dakshin Dinajpur.

Among them there are some officers who were shunted by the commission during election.

Bhola Nath Pandey who was transferred by the commission following attack on BJP President J P Nadda in Diamond Harbour has been made SP of Alipurduar.

Similarly, K Kannan who was sent to OCW (officer-on- compulsory-waiting) during the election was made SP of Coochbehar and Soumya Roy who was transferred following the controversy of his wife contesting in the election has been brought back as SP Howrah (Rural).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

