UP panchayat polls: AAP claims it won more seats than Cong

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 05-05-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 05-05-2021 23:59 IST
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that it has surged ahead of the Congress in terms of seats won in the recently held panchayat elections in the state.

The Congress, however, refuted the claim and said the party’s performance has been satisfactory. In a statement, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said the AAP has won 83 seats for the post of member of zila panchayat, 300 village pradhans, and 232 seats for the post of members of kshetra panchayats. ''The AAP has moved ahead of the Congress,'' Singh claimed.

He claimed that after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Samajwadi Party (SP), and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), the AAP has bagged the fourth spot in the election.

Singh said people of the state do not need politics of 'shamshaan' (cremation grounds), but free electricity, water, and better healthcare and education like that in Delhi where the AAP is in power.

''People in hospitals of Uttar Pradesh have to wait for hours to get an ambulance, hence the AAP will start an ambulance service in different districts of the state,'' Singh said.

Rebutting the claims made by the AAP leader, Ashok Singh, spokesperson of Uttar Pradesh Congress said, ''In the recently-concluded panchayat polls in UP, the performance of the party has been satisfactory. As many as 270 Congress-supported candidates emerged victorious on the post of zila panchayat members, while on 571 seats they came second, and third on 711 seats.'' He added that party-supported candidates have registered wins in member of kshetra panchayat, village pradhan and village panchayat members.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

