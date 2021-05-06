Left Menu

Pak PM expresses displeasure over working of embassies, says Indian counterparts 'more proactive'

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 06-05-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 00:25 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Underlining that their Indian counterparts are ''more proactive'' and provide "better services to their citizens", Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his displeasure over the working of Pakistani ambassadorial staff abroad.

Speaking to Pakistani envoys posted in capitals around the world virtually, Khan pulled them up for their ''indifferent attitude and unnecessary delays in routine services'', particularly in the Middle East.

''Feedback that I have received from Saudi Arabia shows as if the staff is not working. The staff in Kuwait's NADRA (National Database and Registration Authority) office take bribes instead of guiding people and an official is involved in making wrong documents...I was shocked to learn all this,'' he said.

The disgruntled prime minister underlined that "Indian embassies are more proactive in bringing investments" to their country and they also provide "better services to their citizens".

Khan said he received a lot of complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal, which his government launched for direct complaints by Pakistanis in the country or abroad, against various departments.

He said Pakistanis in the UAE and Saudi Arabia were sending the highest remittances, but the embassies in both the countries showed indifferent attitude towards them. Khan said instead of helping the poor workers, the ambassadors dealt with them the way British used to treat them during the colonial period.

He stressed that if Pakistan today had not gone bankrupt, it was because of the remittances sent home by overseas Pakistanis.

''We cannot continue like this...Embassies' foremost work is to service the diaspora and then they should work to bring investment into the country that is going through very bad financial conditions right now,'' Khan said.

He also urged the envoys to help Pakistani prisoners in foreign jails.

The meeting came in the wake of Islamabad calling back its ambassador from Saudi Arabia last week along with six other officials on complaints of mistreatment towards the Pakistanis working in the kingdom.

