Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of utilising official state machinery against minister Etela Rajender, and said that he had stopped to the level of a 'gully leader'.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 06-05-2021 06:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 06:06 IST
BJP accuses KCR of utilising official state machinery against Etela Rajender
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader NV Subhash on Wednesday accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of utilising official state machinery against minister Etela Rajender, and said that he had stopped to the level of a 'gully leader'. Earlier last week, Rajender was dropped from the state Council of Ministers after the Chief Minister ordered a probe against him over the allegations of land grabbing.

A three-member panel led by Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Commissioner M Raghunandan Rao has been constituted by the state government to inquire into the allegations of land grabbing by former minister Rajender. Responding to this, Subhash alleged, "KCR has developed a grudge against Etela Rajender and misused his powers by ordering a probe into the lands of Jamuna Hatcheries, which belonged to the family members of Etela Rajender and the High Court's observations was a slash in the face of KCR as the court clearly said that the action of the Medak officials was a gross violation of Articles 14,19, 21 and 300 A of the Constitution."

"Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has utilised the official machinery for his personal vindictive with coercive mindset against former minister Etela Rajender and it showed how he stooped to the level of a 'gully leader'," he said. Stating that Rajender was one among the many leaders who were deceived by KCR, he said: "Now, KCR should realise that the entire Telangana society was united and stood on one side and KCR and his family were on the other side. The people of Telangana have now felt how the Chief Minister threw out the leaders from the party after exploiting them in the name of Telangana statehood."

Few farmers had on Friday leveled allegations against Rajender for grabbing around 20 acres of lands in Achampet and Hakimpet of Medak district. Reacting to the allegations, Rajender had demanded a hearing by the sitting judge in the matter. He said that his 'self-respect' is more valuable to him than his position. "There are several leaders who have earned hundreds of crores of rupees through illegal means. I demand an inquiry into all those people and their properties," he said while demanding an inquiry into his own property. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

