RLD leader Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

RLD leader Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:45 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:45 IST
Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.
He was 82.
Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.
