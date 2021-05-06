Left Menu

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.He was 82.Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2021 09:56 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 09:56 IST
Former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

He was 82.

Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement. ''Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021,'' his son Jayant Chowdhury tweeted.

''Throughout his life journey, Chaudhary Sahib was loved and respected by many. He, in turn cherished this bond with all of you and gave his best consideration and efforts for your welfare,'' he said.

''As our Nation confronts the horrific pandemic, it is our humble request to all those who wish to pay their respects, to please stay at home as far as possible. We must observe all safety protocols to keep ourselves and everyone around us healthy and safe. This would be the best way to honour Chaudhary Sahib as well as all those COVID warriors who are working night and day to protect us,'' he said.

''We pray for solace for all those families that have been ravaged by this brutal disease,'' the message posted by Jayant on behalf of the family said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, SP supremo Akhilesh Yadav and others have condoled the death of the leader.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

