'Ajit Singh always raised his voice in farmers' interest': President, PM express grief on death of former union minister

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh. The RLD chief passed away earlier this morning due to COVID-19 at the age of 82.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 10:33 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 10:33 IST
Image tweeted by Jayant Chaudhary, son of Ajit Singh. Image Credit: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of former union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh. The RLD chief passed away earlier this morning due to COVID-19 at the age of 82. "Saddened by the news of the demise of RJD chief and former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. He always raised his voice in the interest of the farmers. As a public representative and minister, he left a different impression on the politics of the country. My condolences to his family and well-wishers," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Modi, while expressing grief on the demise of the former union minister, said that Singh was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. "Deeply saddened by the passing away of former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji. He was always devoted to the interests of the farmers. He efficiently discharged the responsibilities of several departments at the Centre. My condolences to his family in this hour of mourning," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Singh, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20. Singh was a seven-time MP from Baghpat and served as union minister for civil aviation, agriculture, and food processing industries in different governments.

Son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, he quit the computer industry to return to India and join politics. Singh became a Rajya Sabha member in 1986. Many political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Omar Abdullah, Mayawati and others, have also expressed their condolences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

