He always raised his voice in the interest of farmers. As a public representative and a minister, he left a different mark on the politics of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:26 IST
Ajit Singh always raised his voice in interest of farmers: Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday condoled the demise of Rashtriya Lok Da leader Chaudhary Ajit Singh and said he always raised his voice in the interest of farmers.

Singh, aged 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital on Thursday morning battling COVID-19, his family said.

“Saddened by the demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal chief and former Union Minister Chaudhary Ajit Singh. He always raised his voice in the interest of farmers. As a public representative and a minister, he left a different mark on the politics of the country. My condolences to his family and well wishers,” Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

