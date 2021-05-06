Kejriwal condoles demise of Ajit Singh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday condoled the death of former Union minister and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ajit Singh.

Singh, 82, passed away at a Gurgaon hospital battling COVID 19, his family said.

''The news of former Union Minister Ajit Singh's demise is very sad. May god give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to his family and admirers,'' Kejriwal tweeted.

Singh, the son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)