Political leaders condole RLD chief Ajit Singh's demise

Several political leaders expressed grief over the demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief and former Union Minister Ajit Singh. Terming the RLD chief's demise as painful, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "The news of Chaudhary Ajit Singh's demise is painful. In his long public life, he was always connected to the people and the land. At the same time, he fought for the interests of farmers, labourers and other weaker sections. My condolences to his bereaved family and supporters."

Leaders including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national President JP Nadda and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have also condoled the death of the RLD chief. "During his political carrier, he always dedicated himself to public service. May his departed soul rest in peace. I pray for strength to the bereaved family," BJP chief Nadda tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet, "The news of the untimely demise of Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Ajit Singh is saddened. My condolences to his family and loved ones." Former Union Minister Ajit Singh passed away today due to COVID-19 at the age 82.

Singh, a prominent leader in western Uttar Pradesh, was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Delhi after he tested positive for the coronavirus on April 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)