Urdu Bulletin: Mamata's oath-taking ceremony, COVID situation reported

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony, for the third consecutive term, was highlighted by several Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2021 11:55 IST | Created: 06-05-2021 11:55 IST
Mamata Banerjee taking oath as West Bengal Chief Minister for the third term.. Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking ceremony, for the third consecutive term, was highlighted by several Urdu publications in their Wednesday editions. Most of these publications also carried reports related to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper carried the news of the oath-taking ceremony of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the third consecutive term. During the event she said that handling the COVID situation in the state and tackling post-poll violence and the overall law and order situation will be her priority. The publication reported that Supreme Court has stayed a Delhi High Court's contempt notice against government officials for not following its orders over oxygen supply and directed the Centre to place before it by today a "comprehensive plan" to ensure that Delhi received its quota of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen.

It also reported that Allahabad High Court has termed the death of COVID-19 patients due to the non-supply of oxygen to hospitals as a criminal act. Inquilab: The publication prominently highlighted Supreme Court declaring unconstitutional the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, that gave reservation to the Maratha community in government jobs and education. The Court stated that it breached the 50 per cent ceiling.

It further reported that the Union Health Ministry revealed that a potential third wave of coronavirus in the country is inevitable. Medical experts believe that the third wave in the country could be much dangerous, and it will attack people irrespective of their age group. Hindustan Express: It reported that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on May 7, Stalin has yesterday met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to form the government.

Mamata Banerjee's oath-taking as Chief Minister of West Bengal has also been reported prominently by the daily. (ANI)

